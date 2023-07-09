‘WE’RE PREGNANT!’ YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams expecting twins via surrogate, reveals their names

YouTubers Shane Dawson and husband Ryland Adams are expecting twins via surrogate. The two revealed the news in a video posted to YouTube. Shane and Ryland, 34 and 32 years old respectively, shared a 17-minute vlog documenting their journey to discovering that they were going to have twins. The journey included the two going on a trip to Seattle, Washington, and attending their surrogate’s six-week scan. YouTubers Shane Dawson and husband Ryland Adams are expecting twins via surrogate (rylandadams/Instagram)

“This is the craziest experience of my whole life,” Shane said ahead of the trip. “This is a moment that we’ve been waiting for forever and I can’t believe it's happening!” He added that the couple — who discovered their surrogate was pregnant on April 22 —wanted to document their surrogacy journey “for our kids to look back at one day.”

The vlog details their trip and their visit to their surrogate's ultrasound appointment. They are later seen sitting in a car, as Ryland said, “So…its twins! Oh my god, that was such a surreal experience.”

“When we heard the heartbeat—,” Shane said. “That’s what, like oh my gosh, got me, and I’m just like woah,” Ryland added. The pair said they had been "manifesting" twins. They also opened up about the moment they heard their twins’ heartbeats as the ultrasound was in the process.

The couple later revealed the names of their twin sons – Jet Adams Yaw and Max Adams Yas. The babies are expected to be born on January 4, 2024. They also shared the news in an Instagram post captioned, “WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!! Seeing Our Twins For The First Time! New vlog link in bio”.

Ryland and Shane married in January following four years of being engaged. They shared a 23-minute vlog documenting their special day and opening up about their seven-year-long relationship. "We're getting married today!" a very happy Shane said in the video. "I honestly can't believe it!" Ryland added.

