‘Zero connection with Jeffrey’: Trump denies Epstein link claims about Melania, calls it fake news

After Melania Trump’s recent statement confirming that she had no relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and was not one of his victims, Donald Trump on Wednesday denied the claims and called them “fake news.”

Trump denies Epstein link claims about Melania. (AFP)

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Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump said, “The fake news was saying she did and she had none. And I think that's been proven, it bothered her that the fake news was being fake news. And so she just wanted to clarify that.”

Interview on Pope, Iran and Europe

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{{^usCountry}} Trump also spoke on a range of unrelated global issues during the same interview. On his differences with Pope, Trump insisted there was no personal conflict, even as he disagreed with the Pope’s stance on Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also spoke on a range of unrelated global issues during the same interview. On his differences with Pope, Trump insisted there was no personal conflict, even as he disagreed with the Pope’s stance on Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I have nothing against the Pope. His brother is MAGA all the way. I like his brother, Louis.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have nothing against the Pope. His brother is MAGA all the way. I like his brother, Louis.” {{/usCountry}}

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When asked why he appeared to be in disagreement, Trump said, “I’m not fighting with him. The Pope made a statement. He says Iran can have a nuclear weapon. I say Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I have a right to disagree with the Pope.”

Criticism of Europe’s Energy Choices

Trump also criticised European countries for their energy policies, particularly their use of wind power.

“They should be buying more from us and what they should be doing is using the North Sea,” he said.

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“They’re not doing it. They’re doing windmills. Windmills do ONE thing. You know what they do? Put ya out of business," he added.

Earlier, in interviews with American media, Trump suggested that extending the current ceasefire - set to expire next week - may not be necessary, raising expectations of a possible breakthrough.

"I think Iran war can be over very soon," he said in a Fox Business Network interview, while telling ABC News that a deal, though not essential, would be preferable to allow rebuilding.

Talks may restart within days

Diplomatic efforts appear to be regaining momentum after an initial round of talks in Pakistan ended without agreement. Officials familiar with the negotiations indicated that both sides are working to finalise a second round, potentially within days.

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Trump himself told US media to expect an “amazing two days ahead,” suggesting imminent developments. Vice president JD Vance, who led the previous negotiations, also expressed cautious optimism despite lingering mistrust between Washington and Tehran.

Back-channel discussions since the weekend have reportedly narrowed differences, raising hopes that a framework deal could soon emerge.

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