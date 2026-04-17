‘Zero connection with Jeffrey’: Trump denies Epstein link claims about Melania, calls it fake news

After Melania Trump’s recent statement confirming that she had no relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and was not one of his victims, Donald Trump on Wednesday denied the claims and called them “fake news.” Trump denies Epstein link claims about Melania. (AFP) Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump said, “The fake news was saying she did and she had none. And I think that's been proven, it bothered her that the fake news was being fake news. And so she just wanted to clarify that.”

Interview on Pope, Iran and Europe Trump also spoke on a range of unrelated global issues during the same interview. On his differences with Pope, Trump insisted there was no personal conflict, even as he disagreed with the Pope’s stance on Iran.

“I have nothing against the Pope. His brother is MAGA all the way. I like his brother, Louis.” When asked why he appeared to be in disagreement, Trump said, “I’m not fighting with him. The Pope made a statement. He says Iran can have a nuclear weapon. I say Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I have a right to disagree with the Pope.” Criticism of Europe’s Energy Choices Trump also criticised European countries for their energy policies, particularly their use of wind power. “They should be buying more from us and what they should be doing is using the North Sea,” he said.