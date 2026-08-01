Why was Zohran Mamdani blocked from speaking at fallen NYC soldier's funeral? ‘Wanted to limit any…’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was reportedly not allowed to speak at the funeral of Army Sgt Angel Sarah Rampersad, one of three US service members killed in an Iranian ballistic missile and drone attack on a military base in Jordan earlier this month.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a food distribution center on July 27, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The funeral, held Friday at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Ozone Park, Queens, was attended by Mamdani, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and several other public officials.

According to reports by Fox News and the New York Post, the mayor had prepared remarks on an iPad but was never called upon to deliver them.

Why was Mamdani not allowed to speak?

According to the New York Post, citing sources familiar with the funeral planning, Rampersad's family chose not to have Mamdani speak because they wanted to "limit any political distractions."

One source told the outlet that the family is politically conservative and preferred to keep politics out of the ceremony. Another insider claimed Mamdani's outspoken political positions contributed to the decision.

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A source quoted by the outlet said, "They kept calling names and then he was never called," adding that Mamdani appeared frustrated before eventually putting away his tablet.

Mayor's office releases prepared remarks

Although he did not speak during the service, the mayor's office later released the tribute he had intended to deliver.

"It is often said that our fallen 'gave their tomorrows for our today,'" the prepared remarks read. "Sergeant Rampersad had tomorrows waiting for her: birthdays, ordinary mornings, evenings spent with her loved ones. But she gave every one of them up so that we could have ours; so that we could stand here today, safe and protected."

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Governor Kathy Hochul was among those who addressed mourners, saying she felt Rampersad "could be one of my daughters" after learning about her life and service.

Also Read: Donald Trump is stalling for time in the war with Iran

Who was Sgt Angel Sarah Rampersad?

Rampersad, 28, was killed on July 17 during an Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, according to the Department of War and US Central Command.

She served as a 25U Signal Operations Support Specialist with the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, based in Ansbach, Germany.

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She was one of three US service members killed in the attack, alongside 1st Lt Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Texas. The troops had been deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the international campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.