US preparing for ‘short and powerful’ wave of strikes on Iran as peace talks stall: Report

US President Donald Trump has reportedly revealed that he will keep Iran under a naval blockade until the regime agrees to a peace deal with the US. Meanwhile, sources familiar with the matter have claimed that US Central Command has prepared for a short and powerful" wave of strikes.

Why was JD Vance evacuated before Trump during WHCD shooting? POTUS explains what happened (Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

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According to a report by Axios, Trump is rejecting an Iranian proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz, where the US has maintained a naval blockade.

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Sources say US ready for strikes

Sources familiar with the matter told Axios that US Central Command (CENTCOM) has prepared a plan for a "short and powerful" wave of strikes on Iran to break the deadlock and push it towards a peace deal.

They also said that the strikes are likely to target infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Trump posted an image on social media featuring himself holding a gun with the words ‘no more Mr Nice Guy.’

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{{^usCountry}} For now, Trump has decided to resort to the blockade as a way to push Iran towards a deal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For now, Trump has decided to resort to the blockade as a way to push Iran towards a deal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Pentagon's picture of Iran war a 'rosy one'? JD Vance concerned Trump not getting full brief: Report Trump using the blockade as leverage to reach deal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Pentagon's picture of Iran war a 'rosy one'? JD Vance concerned Trump not getting full brief: Report Trump using the blockade as leverage to reach deal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In an interview with the outlet, Trump asserted that the blockade is more effective than bombing Iran, adding that "they (Iran) are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview with the outlet, Trump asserted that the blockade is more effective than bombing Iran, adding that "they (Iran) are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump also said that Iran wants to reach a deal with US in order to lift the blockade. I don't want to [lift the blockade], because I don't want them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also said that Iran wants to reach a deal with US in order to lift the blockade. I don't want to [lift the blockade], because I don't want them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump added. {{/usCountry}}

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US president also claimed that Iran's oil pipelines are getting closer to “exploding,” since it can't export oil following the blockade, a claim that has been contested by some analysts.

Also read: US 8-week long war in Iran has cost $25 billion so far, says Pentagon official

Iran warns of ‘unprecedented action’

On the other side, an Iranian security source reportedly said that the US naval blockade will be met with "practical and unprecedented action." The source said that the Iranian forces have shown restraint to give a chance to diplomacy, but warned of a “punishing response” if the blockade continues.

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