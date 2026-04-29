...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

US preparing for ‘short and powerful’ wave of strikes on Iran as peace talks stall: Report

CENTCOM has prepared a plan for a "short and powerful" wave of strikes on Iran to break the deadlock and push it towards a peace deal.

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 10:48 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump has reportedly revealed that he will keep Iran under a naval blockade until the regime agrees to a peace deal with the US. Meanwhile, sources familiar with the matter have claimed that US Central Command has prepared for a short and powerful" wave of strikes.

Why was JD Vance evacuated before Trump during WHCD shooting? POTUS explains what happened (Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

According to a report by Axios, Trump is rejecting an Iranian proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz, where the US has maintained a naval blockade.

Follow for live updates on US-Iran war

Sources say US ready for strikes

Sources familiar with the matter told Axios that US Central Command (CENTCOM) has prepared a plan for a "short and powerful" wave of strikes on Iran to break the deadlock and push it towards a peace deal.

They also said that the strikes are likely to target infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Trump posted an image on social media featuring himself holding a gun with the words ‘no more Mr Nice Guy.’

US president also claimed that Iran's oil pipelines are getting closer to “exploding,” since it can't export oil following the blockade, a claim that has been contested by some analysts.

Also read: US 8-week long war in Iran has cost $25 billion so far, says Pentagon official

Iran warns of ‘unprecedented action’

On the other side, an Iranian security source reportedly said that the US naval blockade will be met with "practical and unprecedented action." The source said that the Iranian forces have shown restraint to give a chance to diplomacy, but warned of a “punishing response” if the blockade continues.

 
us president iran us iran war donald trump
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / US preparing for ‘short and powerful’ wave of strikes on Iran as peace talks stall: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.