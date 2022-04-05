US President Biden's granddaughter Naomi to hold wedding in White House

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden said Monday she will celebrate her wedding reception at the White House later this year.

Naomi Biden will wed Peter Neal, who is studying for his law degree at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can't wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead," she tweeted.

Jill Biden's spokeswoman said the nuptials will be on November 19.

"The president and first lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancee Peter Neal at the White House," spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander tweeted.

"The first family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months."

According to CNN, Neal, 24, proposed to attorney Biden, 28, near his childhood home in the fancy ski resort of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

