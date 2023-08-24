US President Joe Biden ‘not surprised’ by report of Prigozhin's death in plane crash. Why?

US President Joe Biden is ‘not surprised’ by reports of possible death of Russian mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in the recent plane crash that killed all 10 people on board, claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind almost every activity that is being carried out in his country.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters(REUTERS)

“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised…There is not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind,” the US President told reporters after being asked about the plane crash.

The Russian civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia has confirmed that Wagner group chief Prigozhin was aboard the private jet that crashed on the way to St. Petersburg from Moscow.

This comes days after Biden and CIA director Williams Burns spoke of the potential danger to Prigozhin, who spearheaded a mutiny to topple Russia's military leadership. The short-lived armed rebellion by the mercenary fighters, led by Prigozhin, had a significant potential to lead Russia into a civil war.

However, the mutiny ended after a deal was broke between Kremlin and Prigozhin where the mercenary chief agreed to relocate to neighbouring Belarus. However despite the deal, he made several appearances in Russia, along with other countries.

Earlier, Biden gave a hint regarding Wagner chief's possible life threat and said, “If I were he, I’d be careful what I ate. I’d be keeping my eye on my menu.” On the similar lines, the CIA director tipped how it won't be a good idea to fire Prigozhin's food taster. "I think Putin is someone who generally thinks that revenge is a dish best served cold… If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn't fire my food taster," he said.