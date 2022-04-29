US reports first human H5 bird flu case in Colorado resident
- The CDC said the person tested positive for avian influenza A(H5) virus and was involved in the culling of poultry presumed to have had H5N1 bird flu.
The United States reported its first known case of H5 bird flu in a human with the virus appearing in a person in Colorado.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the person tested positive for avian influenza A(H5) virus and was involved in the culling of poultry presumed to have had H5N1 bird flu. However, the case does not change the human risk assessment for the general public, which the CDC considers to be low.
This is the second human case associated with this specific group of H5 viruses across the globe. The first one was reported in Britain in December 2021.
The CDC said the Colorado patient reported fatigue for a few days as the only symptom and has since recovered. The patient was being treated under isolation and with the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir.
H5N1 viruses have been found in US commercial and backyard birds in 29 states and in wild birds in 34 states since the CDC started monitoring for illness among people exposed to the viruses in late 2021.
"The CDC has tracked the health of more than 2,500 people with exposure to H5N1 virus-infected birds and this is the only case that has been found to date. Other people involved in the culling operation in Colorado have tested negative for H5 virus infection, but they are being retested out of an abundance of caution," it said.
(With agency inputs)
-
Global weekly Covid cases dropped by 21%: WHO in latest report- 10 points
Since the end of March, the number of new Covid cases and deaths have been declining, the WHO has said in its latest epidemiological update. Here are the latest global updates on Covid: 1. "During the week of (April) 18 through April 24, over 4.5 million cases and over 15 000 deaths were reported, decreases of 21 per cent and 20 per cent respectively, as compared to the previous week," the WHO's latest update read.
-
Shanghai loosens lockdown norms as Covid eases, over 12 million can leave homes
The authorities in Shanghai said on Friday the city's 12.38 million residents, almost half the population of China's financial hub, can now leave their homes as they are now in lower-risk areas. By April 28, the number of people unable to leave home has been reduced by 6.6 million, said deputy director of Shanghai's health commission, Zhao Dandan, adding the number of people in sealed and controlled zones has clearly fallen.
-
US continues its engagement with India over Ukraine war, says White House
The United States said that it is engaging with India over Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, adding that the talks will continue in next month's Quad summit in Japan. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the US and India have held multiple talks over ways to support Ukranians during the war, including discussions on sanctions and assistance, news agency PTI reported. The meeting coincides with US President Joe Biden's visit to Tokyo.
-
Dell founder's intriguing '1/137...' takeover post gets Elon Musk response
Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell triggered an internet frenzy on Friday with his tweet on Elon Musk's Twitter buyout. “Here are the similarities and differences between @elonmusk take private of @Twitter and our @Dell take private in 2013 and @EMC take private in 2016. 1/137," Dell tweeted. After merger, the company is now known as Dell Technologies. Musk said in a tweet that there are "no further TSLA sales planned after today."
-
British Virgin Islands officials charged in drug conspiracy
The premier of the British Virgin Islands and the director of the Caribbean territory's ports were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South Florida, federal officials said. Premier Andrew Alturo Fahie and Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard were arrested by US Drug Enforcement Administration agents at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport and charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and conspiracy to launder money, according to a criminal complaint.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics