US resumes direct flights to Venezuela after 7-year suspension

Direct commercial air travel between the United States and Venezuela has resumed after a seven-year gap, marking a significant reopening of aviation links between the two countries.

American Airlines suspended service to Venezuela in 2019 after the United States imposed a ban on passenger and cargo flights to the country amid escalating political instability and security concerns.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

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The first flight under the renewed arrangement, operated by American Airlines, departed from Miami and landed in Caracas on Thursday (local time).

The White House announced the development on social media. In a post on X, the White House said, “Off to Venezuela. American Airlines is resuming direct flights from the US to Venezuela for the first time in seven years. This wouldn't be possible without President Trump's brave leadership in Operation Absolute Resolve.”

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{{^usCountry}} The US Department of State also confirmed the restoration of services. In a post on X, it said, “For nearly 7 years, there have been no direct commercial flights between the US and Venezuela. Under President Trump we're changing that today. Flights between Miami and Caracas restored.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US Department of State also confirmed the restoration of services. In a post on X, it said, “For nearly 7 years, there have been no direct commercial flights between the US and Venezuela. Under President Trump we're changing that today. Flights between Miami and Caracas restored.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy described the resumption as a milestone. In a post on X, he said, "History is being made today--The first commercial flight from the US to Venezuela in 7 years on @AmericanAir is now in the air. Thank you to my team at @USDOT for the quick work to reopen the Venezuela airspace safely and resume these flights! This means a big economic opportunity for America and Venezuela." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy described the resumption as a milestone. In a post on X, he said, "History is being made today--The first commercial flight from the US to Venezuela in 7 years on @AmericanAir is now in the air. Thank you to my team at @USDOT for the quick work to reopen the Venezuela airspace safely and resume these flights! This means a big economic opportunity for America and Venezuela." {{/usCountry}}

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According to CNN, American Airlines suspended service to Venezuela in 2019 after the United States imposed a ban on passenger and cargo flights to the country amid escalating political instability and security concerns.

The suspension came after the US government determined that conditions in Venezuela posed risks to aviation safety and civil operations. The Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Homeland Security had cited ongoing unrest, tensions, and instability as key factors in restricting air travel between the two countries.

The flight ban was later formally rescinded after US authorities concluded that "conditions in Venezuela no longer threaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and crew," clearing the way for commercial aviation to resume after nearly seven years.

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The suspension in 2019 came during a period of sharp diplomatic breakdown between Washington and Caracas. At the time, the US did not recognise Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader and instead supported opposition figures amid a political crisis.

Diplomatic relations further deteriorated after Venezuela broke ties with the United States and ordered American diplomats to leave the country, a move Washington rejected while maintaining limited contact through opposition-aligned channels.

In the years that followed, political control in Venezuela shifted significantly. Maduro was removed from office during a U.S.-backed military intervention, after which Delcy Rodriguez, his former vice president, emerged as the country's acting leader with backing from Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal and military institutions.

The restoration of flights is now seen as part of a broader normalisation process between Washington and Caracas following years of isolation, sanctions, and suspended diplomatic and commercial ties, CNN reported.

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