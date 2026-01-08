US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker in Atlantic after week-long chase | How did it unfold

The US forces seized two Venezuela-linked oil tankers in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, including one sailing under the Russian flag, as part of the Trump administration's aggressive approach to dominate oil flows in the Americas. The US Coast Guard cutter Munro is seen shadowing the MV Bella 1 in the North Atlantic Ocean. (AP)

Following Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture on Saturday during a military raid on Caracas, Washington is increasing the blockade of vessels ferrying sanctioned oil and going in and out of the South American nation, which is a member of the OPEC oil producers group.

Additionally, the White House stated that the administration plans to revoke some of the sanctions imposed by Trump on Venezuelan oil in 2019 during his first term, news agency Reuters reported.

ALSO READ | 'Money controlled by me': Trump after 30-50 million barrel Venezuela oil deal The seizure came after a dramatic, week-long chase across the Atlantic, which came to an end on Wednesday morning when the US Coast Guard and US military special forces apprehended the crude oil tanker named Marinera with a judicial seizure warrant.

Marinera, previously named Bella 1, did not allow the US forces to board the vessel last month. It later switched its registration to that under Russia's flag, officials reportedly said.

The oil tanker had earlier failed to dock in Venezuela and load oil. Despite it being an empty vessel, the US forces continued to pursue the ship into the Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Following the US forces' attempt to board the vessel in December, the tanker's crew painted a Russian flag on its side, changed its name to Marinera and altered its registration under Russian ownership. Russia even sent a submarine to escort the empty, rusting tanker, the WSJ report had said.

Three US officials had also said that Moscow had asked Washington to stop pursuing the oil tanker near Venezuela.

The oil tanker became the latest flashpoint in the relations between the US and Russia.

The seizure, however, risked more confrontation with Russia, which has already condemned America's actions over Venezuela and is at odds with the US amid Ukraine peace talks.

ALSO READ | What the US seizure of Russian tanker Marinera means for global oil trade US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that the vessel was a "fake Russian oil tanker". He said, "They basically tried to pretend to be a Russian oil tanker in an effort to avoid the sanctions regime."

On Wednesday, the US Coast Guard intercepted another vessel carrying Venezuelan oil, a Panama-flagged tanker named M Sophia, near the northeast coast of South America, US officials were cited as saying. This marked the fourth such seizure in recent weeks.

M Sophia was fully loaded, according to records from Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA.

Shadow fleet targeted The Marinera, formerly Bella 1, was an empty, stateless vessel with a false flag when the US forces began pursuing it. The oil tanker was reportedly subject to a judicial seizure order.

The US had sanctioned the oil tanker for allegedly ferrying black-market Iranian oil on behalf of US-designated terrorist organisations aligned with Iran.

The US said that both the seized tankers, Marinera and M Sophia, belong to a "shadow fleet" of tankers used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran.