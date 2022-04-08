Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US Senate confirms first Black woman to Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson
US Senate confirms first Black woman to Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson

File photo of Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:23 AM IST
The United States made history on Thursday as the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court.

The upper chamber of Congress erupted in applause as the 51-year-old was approved by a vote of 53 to 47 that ensures white men will not be the majority on the nation's high court for the first time in 233 years.

