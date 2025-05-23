US Senate weighs punitive sanctions bill if Russia rejects Ukraine ceasefire talks

Senate Republicans are warning Russia that they’re prepared to pass punishing sanctions if President Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine or breaches an eventual agreement. The Trump administration has been resistant to sanctions, arguing that new economic penalties risk pushing Russia away from talks.(AFP)

The Trump administration has been resistant to sanctions, arguing that new economic penalties risk pushing Russia away from talks. But key Republicans signaled Thursday that they could move quickly on legislation that has the support of more than 80 senators.

“If Russia’s not willing to engage in serious diplomacy, the Senate will work with the Trump administration to consider additional sanctions to force Putin to start negotiating,” Senate Republican leader John Thune said.

South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham, the sponsor of the sanctions bill, said he wants to move quickly and expects to know by next week whether the sanctions legislation will be necessary.

“We are waiting to see what Russia does this coming week,” Graham said in an interview. “If we can get a ceasefire and negotiations, great. We’ll wait. But if Putin keeps playing games, we are going to move.”

The bill includes a 500% tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas or uranium, according to a draft of the bill seen by Bloomberg News. Other sanctions would also prohibit US citizens from buying Russian sovereign debt, according to the draft.

US efforts to push Putin to a ceasefire took a hit on Monday after a two-hour call between President Donald Trump and Putin led to the US stepping back from direct engagement.

Still, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday that fresh sanctions from the US would be risky. That same day, the European Union approved its latest sanctions package against Russia, targeting nearly 200 shadow fleet ships which have helped Moscow skirt trade and energy sanctions.

“If you start threatening sanctions, the Russians will stop talking,” Rubio said. “And there’s value in us being able to talk to them and drive them to get to the table.”

The bill would also need to be passed in the House, where Republican leaders work in lockstep with the White House. If the White House were to withhold support for the sanctions bill, House supporters may need to bypass leaders and force a vote, a laborious process.

Graham acknowledged such a gambit could be needed to move it forward in that chamber.

But Matthew Whitaker, the US ambassador to NATO, told Bloomberg TV he believes the White House and Capitol Hill will work together on the matter.

“I fully expect that that will be hand in glove and hopefully advance the peace process ultimately,” he said.