2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at US' Washington state music festival

Jun 18, 2023 06:43 PM IST

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival said on social media that Sunday's events at the Gorge Amphitheatre were canceled.

Two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting people attending a nearby music festival Saturday night, police said.

The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.(Representative image)
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday it received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle. Officers pursued the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival said on social media that Sunday's events at the Gorge Amphitheatre were canceled. The shooting occurred on the campgrounds adjacent to the concert stages, the sheriff's office said. Concert organizers described the location as an “overflow camping area.”

KREM-TV reported the shooter was among the three injured. That was according to Kyle Foreman, public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

