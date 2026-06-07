Toledo shooting: At least 12 people injured in ‘shootout’ at Ohio's Old West End Festival, suspect at large

At least 12 people were injured after a shooting erupted near a community festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday, police said, noting that no suspect is in custody yet.

Police are actively searching for suspects.(REUTERS/ Representative image)

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The Toledo police department said it responded to a report of a shooting near the Old West End Festival at about 5:30 pm, where it found “multiple shooting victims.”

The police said that "many victims" were taken for medical treatment. The details on the suspect(s) or identities of the victims are yet to be known.

Authorities were reportedly searching the area for suspects, interviewing witnesses and examining videos, as at least two persons were believed to have exchanged shots near the festival.

Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joseph Heffernan told reporters, "Twelve people were struck with bullets... two of them critical," adding that no suspects were caught yet.

He informed that there were at least two shooters involved, and that they were "probably shooting at each other."

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Dan Gerken said the average age of the victims was roughly in the early 20s. "So, 12 people being shot, that's the most -- I've been to a lot of scenes, but this was way over the top," Gerken said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Dan Gerken said the average age of the victims was roughly in the early 20s. "So, 12 people being shot, that's the most -- I've been to a lot of scenes, but this was way over the top," Gerken said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Key things to know about Toledo shooting: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Key things to know about Toledo shooting: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - How incident unfolded: Kevin Berry, who was present at the spot, said he was sitting listening to live music with his friends when he heard gunshots. Berry, who has medical training and served in the US Navy, said he began looking for victims who might need help, according to AP. He said he saw at least five people with gunshot wounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - How incident unfolded: Kevin Berry, who was present at the spot, said he was sitting listening to live music with his friends when he heard gunshots. Berry, who has medical training and served in the US Navy, said he began looking for victims who might need help, according to AP. He said he saw at least five people with gunshot wounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - Many injured: Several victims have been rushed to nearby hospitals after the shooting, police confirmed. Later, police chief Joseph Heffernan said that at least 12 people had been wounded in the shootout. The Toledo Police Department is actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved,” the department said, urging residents and visitors to avoid the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Many injured: Several victims have been rushed to nearby hospitals after the shooting, police confirmed. Later, police chief Joseph Heffernan said that at least 12 people had been wounded in the shootout. The Toledo Police Department is actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved,” the department said, urging residents and visitors to avoid the area. {{/usCountry}}

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- Suspect at large: Police are yet to identify the suspect behind the incident and are actively searching for suspect. The police team is working to determine the circumstances of the shootings.

- About the Old West End Festival: The two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic district includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping.

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