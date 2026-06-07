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Toledo shooting: At least 12 people injured in ‘shootout’ at Ohio's Old West End Festival, suspect at large

Toledo police officers responded to a report of a person shot near the Old West End Festival at about 5:30 pm.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 08:15 am IST
By HT News Desk
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At least 12 people were injured after a shooting erupted near a community festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday, police said, noting that no suspect is in custody yet.

Police are actively searching for suspects.(REUTERS/ Representative image)

The Toledo police department said it responded to a report of a shooting near the Old West End Festival at about 5:30 pm, where it found “multiple shooting victims.”

The police said that "many victims" were taken for medical treatment. The details on the suspect(s) or identities of the victims are yet to be known.

Authorities were reportedly searching the area for suspects, interviewing witnesses and examining videos, as at least two persons were believed to have exchanged shots near the festival.

Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joseph Heffernan told reporters, "Twelve people were struck with bullets... two of them critical," adding that no suspects were caught yet.

He informed that there were at least two shooters involved, and that they were "probably shooting at each other."

- Suspect at large: Police are yet to identify the suspect behind the incident and are actively searching for suspect. The police team is working to determine the circumstances of the shootings.

- About the Old West End Festival: The two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic district includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping.

 
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Home / World News / Toledo shooting: At least 12 people injured in ‘shootout’ at Ohio's Old West End Festival, suspect at large
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