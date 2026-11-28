A U.S. aircraft on Thursday struck the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer, a bulk carrier the Pentagon accused of attempting to run the U.S. blockade after departing the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

Iran has refused U.S. demands to allow free commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. military struck and disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, U.S. Central Command announced on Friday, marking the latest escalation in Iranian efforts to circumvent a naval blockade that has squeezed its economy.

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The U.S. military struck and disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, U.S. Central Command announced on Friday, marking the latest escalation in Iranian efforts to circumvent a naval blockade that has squeezed its economy.

PREMIUM Iran has refused U.S. demands to allow free commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. more less

A U.S. aircraft on Thursday struck the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer, a bulk carrier the Pentagon accused of attempting to run the U.S. blockade after departing the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

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U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. operations in the Middle East, said in a statement that it disabled the ship after multiple warnings and that the strike left the civilian crew unharmed.

The U.S. is enforcing its naval blockade on Iran as efforts to diplomatically end the war have stalled. The blockade has sapped Iran of vital oil revenue and pushed its economy to the brink of collapse, officials and analysts said.

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U.S. forces have redirected 158 ships and disabled six that refused to comply with warnings not to run the blockade, according to Centcom.

Despite the economic pressure, Iran has so far refused to bow to U.S. demands to give up its nuclear program and allow free commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, an important global energy maritime chokepoint.

President Trump in recent months has opted to maintain the blockade and sweeping sanctions on Iran to continue squeezing the country economically, rather than commit to heavy strikes.

Trump said Thursday that he could achieve victory in Iran “whenever I want it,” and he is giving Tehran a “chance to be smart.”

Write to Robbie Gramer at robbie.gramer@wsj.com