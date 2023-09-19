US teen gets admission offers from 185 colleges, $10 million in scholarship offers

A US teen named Dennis Maliq Barnes received admission offers from over 185 Colleges and got more than $10 million in scholarship offers. 16-year-old Barnes finally chose to attend Cornell University. He plans to study computer science and follow that up with law school.

Dennis Maliq Barnes(X(formerly Twitter)/@BlkStudent)

Barnes studied at the International High School of New Orleans. His school has acknowledged his tremendous success with a message that reads, "Congratulations to our very own Dennis Barnes!!".

In an interaction with Huffpost.com, Barnes said, "I received a lot of letters. I didn't even realise my own potential; it was my college counsellor, Denise James."

Crediting college counsellor James, Barnes highlighted that she recognised his potential and encouraged him throughout his college-admission endeavours. James also helped Barnes in getting the application fee waived for applications which were chargeable.

"Your mailbox is gonna be full. It’s gonna be flooded with letters. The mailman’s gonna be tired of it," James told Barnes.

Barnes recalled how James' words proved to be true as he started receiving multiple admission offers.

“The only days where the mailbox doesn’t have anything in it is if it’s a holiday or a Sunday,” he shared.

“She put a lot of time into me as a student and me as a person. I just want to acknowledge her for the great person, the great counselor she is,” said Barnes.

Meanwhile, James was all praise for Barnes who stood out among other candidates nurtured by her.

“I have had two other candidates that were able to accomplish their goal for X amount of millions. However, with [Barnes], it is a quite unique case,” said James.

“He’s really a high achiever, confident in his word, self-motivated, respectful to everyone, and his eagerness to learn is definitely a great note. That comes from the morals and values and his mom and dad, who really did a great job,” explained James.

