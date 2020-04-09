e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US to seize exports of masks and gloves amid coronavirus crisis

US to seize exports of masks and gloves amid coronavirus crisis

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will hold exports of respirators, surgical masks and surgical gloves, according to a joint announcement made with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

world Updated: Apr 09, 2020 09:37 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
3M Co. 8210V N95 particulate respirators are being seized by US’ FEMA.
3M Co. 8210V N95 particulate respirators are being seized by US’ FEMA. (Bloomberg)
         

The United States will seize exports of key protective medical gear until it determines whether the equipment should be kept in the country to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, two federal agencies announced on Wednesday.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will hold exports of respirators, surgical masks and surgical gloves, according to a joint announcement made with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA will then determine if the equipment should be returned for use in the United States, purchased by the US government or exported.

President Donald Trump issued a memorandum on Friday that directed federal agencies to use any authority necessary to keep the highly sought-after medical supplies in the United States.

Governors, mayors and physicians have voiced alarm for weeks over crippling scarcities of personal protective gear for first-responders and front-line healthcare workers, as well as ventilators and other medical supplies.

The move to seize exports will include N95 respirator masks, which filter airborne particles and are used to protect against COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The US manufacturing company 3M Co , a leading producer of the masks worldwide, said on Monday that it had reached a deal with the Trump administration that would allow it to continue to export the masks to Canada and Latin America despite the new restrictions. The company had said days earlier that ceasing exports to those regions would have “humanitarian implications.”

A federal regulation that outlines FEMA’s procedures for seizing and vetting the exports will go into effect on Friday and remain in place until Aug. 10, according to a draft version posted online.

FEMA will aim to make decisions about exports quickly and seek to minimize disruptions to the supply chain, the draft regulation said.

Some state and local government officials have accused FEMA in recent days of confiscating shipments of masks and other supplies coming from overseas.

An official with the US Department of Homeland Security who requested anonymity to discuss the matter earlier this week said half of the protective gear brought to the United States on US government flights can be redirected to high-need areas around the country, but disputed the idea that the equipment had been seized.

FEMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

tags
top news
Coronavirus cases in India rise to 5734; 540 new patients, 17 deaths in 24 hours
Coronavirus cases in India rise to 5734; 540 new patients, 17 deaths in 24 hours
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 LIVE updates: US to seize exports of N95 masks, gloves
Covid-19 LIVE updates: US to seize exports of N95 masks, gloves
No dearth of anti-malaria drug, say states amid local concerns
No dearth of anti-malaria drug, say states amid local concerns
‘Thank you India’: Trump showers praise on Modi for hydroxychloroquine
‘Thank you India’: Trump showers praise on Modi for hydroxychloroquine
‘Players are just pawns’: Former Pakistan skipper says board officials may be involved in fixing
‘Players are just pawns’: Former Pakistan skipper says board officials may be involved in fixing
Kia Telluride SUV bags 2020 World Car Of The Year honour
Kia Telluride SUV bags 2020 World Car Of The Year honour
Lockdown turns into hard lockdown, Rs 75,000 crore fund for MSMEs: Top 5 stories from HT
Lockdown turns into hard lockdown, Rs 75,000 crore fund for MSMEs: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news