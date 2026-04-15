US to upgrade A-10 with refueling adapters: How it works and tactical move involved

The US Air Force is developing refueling adapters for its A-10 fighter jets in a bid to upgrade the fleet of aging attack aircraft to keep it aloft.

AATC leads multi-organization team, fields refueling probe for A-10s in record time.(AATC)

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The A-10, often called as the Warthog, has been an instrumental in the ongoing US operation against Iran, nicknamed Operation Epic Fury.

The reason behind the feature addition to the Warthog is partly to do with the US recent actions in Iran, Axios reported.

The aircraft has been used to attack Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz and helped in the rescue of an F-15E Strike Eagle pilot from inside Iran. How refueling adapter works