Second round of talks likely? Pak delegation heads to Iran with US message

A Pakistani delegation is on its way to Iran to convey a message from the United States, Iran's state media reported on Wednesday. Pakistan has been trying to broker an agreement between US and Iran, with talks held between both sides in Islamabad last week. (AP)

The delegation might also plan for a second round of talks between both countries, Reuters news agency cited the state media as reporting. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei had also, earlier today during a weekly press briefing, confirmed that Tehran was “very likely to receive a Pakistani delegation” as a continuation of discussions in Islamabad.

US-Iran talks in Pakistan's Islamabad over the weekend had failed to produce any decisive outcome.

“Since Sunday, when the Iranian delegation returned to Tehran, several messages have been exchanged through Pakistan,” AFP cited Baqaei as saying. Baqaei also said some of the US demands during the talks were “unreasonable and unrealistic”, without elaborating further.