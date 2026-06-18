$300 billion fund, nuclear programme: Top democrats demand details from Marco Rubio after Trump signs Iran deal

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed the 14-point memorandum with Iran during the G7 Summit in France, opening a new political debate in Washington.

Top democrats seek details from United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio after US President Donald Trump signs Iran deal. (Bloomberg)

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The memorandum, now signed by both sides, paves the way for a 60-day negotiation period focused on Iran's nuclear programme and the disposal of its enriched uranium. However, even before the final text became public, details from the draft began surfacing in media reports, triggering strong reactions across the US political spectrum.

Democrats demand full transparency

As questions surrounding the agreement continue to mount, senior Democrats in the House of Representatives have reportedly formally sought greater clarity from the administration, Axios reported.

What Congress wants to know

The Democratic lawmakers have requested access to the complete agreement and any related arrangements that may accompany it.

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{{^usCountry}} In their letter, they asked the administration to provide the "full text of the MoU, any associated side agreements or implementing arrangements, and detailed information regarding its strategy for negotiating and implementing any future agreement with Iran." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In their letter, they asked the administration to provide the "full text of the MoU, any associated side agreements or implementing arrangements, and detailed information regarding its strategy for negotiating and implementing any future agreement with Iran." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They also argued that Congress has not received adequate information throughout the conflict and subsequent negotiations. Focus on nuclear commitments and regional security {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also argued that Congress has not received adequate information throughout the conflict and subsequent negotiations. Focus on nuclear commitments and regional security {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among the key issues raised by the lawmakers are the future of Iran's nuclear programme, the mechanisms that will be used to enforce the agreement, and whether there are any side arrangements linked to the conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the key issues raised by the lawmakers are the future of Iran's nuclear programme, the mechanisms that will be used to enforce the agreement, and whether there are any side arrangements linked to the conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah. {{/usCountry}}

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The Democrats are also seeking clarity on whether the agreement includes limitations on Iran's support for proxy militias in the Middle East or restrictions on its ballistic missile programme.

Another major question concerns a proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran. Lawmakers have asked the administration to explain what commitments, if any, were made regarding frozen Iranian assets and sanctions relief, including waivers linked to the sale or purchase of Iranian oil.

State department defends administration

The State Department has pushed back against suggestions that lawmakers have been left uninformed.

Responding to the criticism, spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, "The Trump administration has routinely briefed Congress and provided transparent updates directly to the American people."

Pigott also defended the administration's broader approach toward Iran, stating, “President Trump's actions to prevent the Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon have made us all safer.”

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For now, the deal has not only set the stage for fresh talks with Iran but has also triggered a debate in Washington over transparency, oversight and the long-term implications of the agreement.

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