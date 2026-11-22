Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated Tehran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz during the latest discussions with Qatari mediators visiting the Iranian capital.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated Tehran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz. (AP Photo) more less

He said on Saturday that the ongoing negotiations “must be given a chance, and the blockade must be lifted rationally,” according to state television.

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Araghchi further warned that without Iran’s demands being fulfilled, talks over the Strait of Hormuz and reopening the waterway would serve no purpose. “Our position is clear: as long as Iran’s demands are not met, the discussion on the Strait of Hormuz and its opening is pointless,” he said.

“At the same time, we have always affirmed our readiness for dialogue, just as we are ready to defend ourselves," he added. Tehran’s conditions reportedly include an end to hostilities across all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of oil sanctions and the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports.

Reopening depend on US meeting its demands

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{{^usCountry}} Araghchi also maintained that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would not be a complicated process, saying it would require Washington to “accept reasonable conditions that are in accordance with international law”, according to a Tasnim report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Araghchi also maintained that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would not be a complicated process, saying it would require Washington to “accept reasonable conditions that are in accordance with international law”, according to a Tasnim report. {{/usCountry}}

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He also argued that an agreement would remain out of reach unless the US admitted its errors and honoured commitments made previously.

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Iran has curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began, disrupting a key route that normally handles around one-fifth of global oil shipments. Washington has responded by imposing a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Qatar mediates as Iran explores diplomatic opening

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Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said a Qatari delegation held a two-hour meeting with Iranian officials in Tehran on Friday night, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“We are in contact with mediators, including the Qataris, both in person and virtually, and are holding the necessary discussions to see whether another opportunity can be given to diplomacy,” Gharibabadi said on Saturday.

He clarified that the discussions have not reached the stage of formal negotiations yet. Should talks officially begin, Iran’s nuclear programme and its technical aspects would be on the agenda, although Tehran insists its enriched uranium must remain within the country.

Gharibabadi also described the US economic blockade as an act of war, warning that Iran will “take any action necessary” to break it.

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Trump wants to prevent Iran's nuclear ambitions

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Saturday that he was seeking a “permanent” agreement to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. He also described Iranian officials as “very, very difficult”, adding, “We make a deal, and then they break the deal the next day.”