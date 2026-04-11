US-Iran war news live: High-level Tehran team in Islamabad for talks, JD Vance on the way

US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran struck a cautious tone as its delegation landed in Pakistan late Friday, making it clear that while dialogue is on the table, trust is not. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is leading the delegation said, "Our experience of negotiations with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of promise." On the American side, Vice President JD Vance is en route Islamabad and will be joined by Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff. ...Read More

Even as diplomacy unfolds, US President Donald Trump raised the stakes with sharp warning, saying that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open remains a top priority and insisted Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!"

‘Make or break’ moment, says Pakistan

Hosting the talks, Pakistan has acknowledged the difficult road ahead. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the negotiations as entering a decisive phase.

"A temporary ceasefire has been announced, but now an even more difficult stage lies ahead: the stage of achieving a lasting ceasefire, of resolving complicated issues through negotiations," news agency AFP quoted Sharif as saying.

"This is that stage which, in English, is called the equivalent of 'make or break," he added.

Iran's high-level team in Islamabad

The Iranian delegation includes foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, defence and security officials, economic policymakers, and lawmakers.

Pointing to earlier attacks during ongoing talks, Ghalibaf said: “They attacked us twice in the middle of the negotiations. We have goodwill but no trust,” news agency ANI reported.

In a poignant moment, the speaker also carried images of victims from Minab aboard his official flight.

However, Tehran has reiterated that previously stated preconditions must be met. Officials have warned that failure to do so could derail the talks altogether.

Islamabad peace talks

The Islamabad talks come against the backdrop of a fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran – one that Tehran says also includes a halt to Israeli operations in Lebanon. While Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump has denied having any such arrangement.

Lebanese authorities report that over 1,950 people have been killed in recent weeks of fighting, with more than 350 deaths recorded on a single day shortly after the ceasefire took effect, reported AFP.

The Islamabad meeting is being seen as a critical attempt to convert this temporary pause into a more durable peace framework and bring an end to the prolonged West Asia conflict.