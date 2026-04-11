US-Iran war news live: High-level Tehran team in Islamabad for talks, JD Vance on the way
US-Iran war news live: In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!"
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran struck a cautious tone as its delegation landed in Pakistan late Friday, making it clear that while dialogue is on the table, trust is not. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is leading the delegation said, "Our experience of negotiations with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of promise." On the American side, Vice President JD Vance is en route Islamabad and will be joined by Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff. ...Read More
Even as diplomacy unfolds, US President Donald Trump raised the stakes with sharp warning, saying that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open remains a top priority and insisted Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons.
In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!"
‘Make or break’ moment, says Pakistan
Hosting the talks, Pakistan has acknowledged the difficult road ahead. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the negotiations as entering a decisive phase.
"A temporary ceasefire has been announced, but now an even more difficult stage lies ahead: the stage of achieving a lasting ceasefire, of resolving complicated issues through negotiations," news agency AFP quoted Sharif as saying.
"This is that stage which, in English, is called the equivalent of 'make or break," he added.
Iran's high-level team in Islamabad
The Iranian delegation includes foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, defence and security officials, economic policymakers, and lawmakers.
Pointing to earlier attacks during ongoing talks, Ghalibaf said: “They attacked us twice in the middle of the negotiations. We have goodwill but no trust,” news agency ANI reported.
In a poignant moment, the speaker also carried images of victims from Minab aboard his official flight.
However, Tehran has reiterated that previously stated preconditions must be met. Officials have warned that failure to do so could derail the talks altogether.
Islamabad peace talks
The Islamabad talks come against the backdrop of a fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran – one that Tehran says also includes a halt to Israeli operations in Lebanon. While Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump has denied having any such arrangement.
Lebanese authorities report that over 1,950 people have been killed in recent weeks of fighting, with more than 350 deaths recorded on a single day shortly after the ceasefire took effect, reported AFP.
The Islamabad meeting is being seen as a critical attempt to convert this temporary pause into a more durable peace framework and bring an end to the prolonged West Asia conflict.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 07:38:25 am
US-Iran war news live: Israel continues to pound Lebanon
US-Iran war news live: Israel continued to pound Lebanon with missile strikes on Friday even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved talks next week. Israel-Lebanon flare-up since Wednesday threatened the ceasefire in the Middle East even as Tehran demand that they be halted as a condition of the truce with Washington. Israel has said the US-Iran ceasefire does not cover Lebanon.
Israel launched massive strikes and a ground invasion of Lebanon after attacking Iran on February 28, in response to rocket fire into Israel from Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shia Muslim movement and militant group.
Lebanese authorities say the weeks of hostilities have killed more than 1,950 people, with Israeli strikes killing more than 350 people Wednesday alone, the first full day of the US-Iran ceasefire.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 07:32:23 am
US-Iran war news live: Mistrust abound as Islamabad talks set to begin
US-Iran war news live: Lack of trust was evident from the remarks of the Iranian and US delegations even as the key Islamabad talks are set to begin. “If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly willing to extend an open hand," US's lead negotiator vice president JD Vance said as he left for Islamabad.
A similar sentiment was reflected in the remarks of the Iranian side as the delegation, with more than 70 members and headed by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived first in Islamabad.
"We have good intentions but we do not trust," Iranian state TV quoted Ghalibaf as saying upon his arrival in Pakistan's capital. "Our experience in negotiating with the Americans has always been met with failure and broken promises."
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 07:21:05 am
US-Iran war news live: Trump says Hormuz to open ‘fairly soon’
US-Iran war news live: US President Donald Trump vowed Friday to have the Strait of Hormuz open "with or without" Iran's cooperation and said his top priority in peace talks was to ensure Tehran can't have a nuclear weapon.
In a Truth Social post, Trump also said that Iran has "no cards" in upcoming talks with the United States, apart from its effective stranglehold on the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping channel.
In a separate interview with the New York Post, Trump said US warships are being reloaded with weaponry to strike Iran if the talks in Pakistan fail to produce a deal.
"We have a reset going. We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made -- even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart," the Post quoted Trump as saying.
via AFP
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 07:12:51 am
US-Iran war news live: What is on the agenda of Islamabad talks?
US-Iran war news live: While the Iranian delegation has arrived in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, US vice president JD Vance is en route for the key peace talks amid two-week pause in the Middle East fighting. The Islamabad talks will cover sensitive points, including Iran's nuclear enrichment and the free flow of trade through the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reported quoting sources.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 07:05:40 am
US-Iran war news live: Iran internet blackout hits 1000 hours, ‘longest on record’
US-Iran war news live: Iran’s nationwide internet blackout has now crossed 1,000 hours of near-total disruption, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks.
The shutdown, which began on February 28 amid US-Israeli strikes, has left most users in the country cut off from the global internet, with access largely restricted to the state-controlled National Information Network. Connectivity levels have reportedly fallen to around 1% of normal service.
NetBlocks says the ongoing outage has now entered its 42nd day, making it the longest internet blackout recorded anywhere in the world, reported Iran international.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 07:01:03 am
US-Iran war news live: Iranian delegation welcomed by Pakistan's top leadership, army chief Asim Munir
US-Iran war news live: The Iranian delegation, led by Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has arrived in Islamabad ahead of the scheduled ceasefire talks with the United States.
According to Pakistan’s foreign office (FO), the visiting team was received by some of the country’s top leadership on arrival, including deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar, chief of defence forces and army chief Asim Munir, speaker of the national assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 06:55:11 am
US-Iran war news live: Iran's Ghalibaf carries Minab victims’ pictures on Islamabad flight
US-Iran war news live: Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf shared a photo from his journey to Pakistan, carrying photographs of victims from the Minab incident aboard the official flight.
Posting on X, Ghalibaf wrote, “My companions on this flight.” The message was accompanied by the hashtag #Minab168.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 06:43:53 am
US-Iran war news live: ‘We have goodwill but no trust’ says Iran delegation in Islamabad
US-Iran war news live: Iran signalled both caution and intent as its delegation arrived in Islamabad, with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reiterating Tehran’s deep mistrust of Washington even as talks with the American side loom.
Speaking to reporters upon arrival, Ghalibaf said past engagements with the US have repeatedly broken down.
"Our experience of negotiations with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of promise."
He pointed to past incidents to underline the trust deficit: "They attacked us twice in the middle of the negotiations. We have goodwill but no trust."
The remarks, reported by Tasnim News Agency, came in response to recent comments by US Vice President JD Vance, as both sides prepare for high-stakes discussions.