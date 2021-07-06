Uyghur community in France protests against China’s atrocities in Xinjiang

The Uyghur community in France on Monday held protests over reports of mistreatment meted out to their fellow people in China’s western region of Xinjiang. The protests, organised by the Association des Ouïghours de France was meant as a medium to raise awareness about the ongoing genocide.

A little over 30-minute long video, which was shared by Association des Ouïghours de France on its Facebook page, showed protesters waving the community’s blue flag and displaying banners with ‘Terroriste China’ (Terrorist China). Slogans were also shouted against the atrocities committed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) against Uyghurs.

Monday’s protests in France come as President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on several issues including the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19) along with other international and regional issues. According to news agency Bloomberg, an Elysee official pointed out that both Macron and Merkel evoked the Chinese government’s crackdown on the Uyghur community.

As tensions between the European Union and China are growing, the former has accused China of committing human rights abuses against Uyghurs, along with suppressing Hong Kong’s democratic fabric.

Earlier, scores of people from the Tibetian, Mongolian, Vietnamese, Taiwaneese, Hong Kong and Uyghur communities stage a protest at the Bastille square in France’s Paris on June 24, where the demanded a boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing over human rights violations against ethnic groups, ANI reported.

Despite global provocation, China still continues to deny any wrongdoing against Uyghurs. Time and again, it has denied claims that ethnic Muslims have been forced into internment camps, work programs and birth-control initiatives, Bloomberg reported. However, an assessment by the United Nations claims that Uyghurs- anywhere from tens of thousands to “upwards of 1 million” have been detained.

