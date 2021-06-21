Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccines losing effect against Delta variant, says WHO official
world news

Covid-19 vaccines losing effect against Delta variant, says WHO official

The WHO official added that in the future, there might a "constellation of mutations" which means vaccines are likely to lose their potency against fighting the coronavirus.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 10:32 PM IST
A commuter wearing aface covering due to Covid-19, but pulled down under their chins, sits in the carriage of a Transport for London (TFL) Underground Victoria Line train travelling out of central London on June 6, 2021.(AFP)

Covid-19 vaccines are showing signs of reduced efficacy against the Delta variant of coronavirus variant, a World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist on Monday said. However, the vaccines are still found to be effective at preventing severe illness and death.

The WHO official added that in the future, there might be a "constellation of mutations" which means vaccines are likely to lose their potency against fighting the coronavirus.

The Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and considered one of the drivers of the second wave in the country and also in several others including the UK.

The highly transmissible variant of the virus is listed as the fourth variant of concern by the WHO. The variant, as latest as Monday, poses a threat to the United Kingdom where the daily cases have shot up to more than 10,000 again.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday warned of a "rough winter" ahead even though things may be "looking good" for July 19 to be the so-called "terminus point" marking an end to all lockdown restrictions in the country.

His warning came as the UK registered a further 9,284 daily Covid-19 infections on Sunday, a day before the government had planned to ease all lockdown measures until the Delta variant forced a month-long delay into July.

Johnson said that the cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19, first identified in India, are rising at a rate of about 30% a week, with hospitalisations and intensive care admissions "roughly the same".

The Russian authorities have also blamed the ongoing surge in cases, which has seen more than 17,000 new Covid-19 cases reported for a fourth day running, on the new Delta variant, while conceding that a nationwide ad campaign meant to encourage people to get vaccinated had fallen short. President Vladimir Putin warned on Monday that the coronavirus situation in some Russian regions was getting worse.

Additionally, the Portuguese authorities have confirmed suspicions that the new delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a spike in new cases in the Lisbon region.

Portugal's National Health Institute said Sunday the highly infectious variant that was first found in India has a prevalence of 60% of new cases in the nation's capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 pandemic coronavirus coronavirus news coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP