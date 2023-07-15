Signage at the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in the city of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA was vandalised on Friday, the latest in a series of such desecrations over one year.

Park sign defaced with anti-India grafitti in Canada

The vandalised sign was discovered on Friday morning with graffiti spraypainted on it attacking India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

City workers quickly removed the graffiti and restored the sign to its original state.

However, this was just the latest episode in a series of similar episodes in Canada since last summer, targeting Hindu temples and even statues of Mahatma Gandhi.

The City tweeted that it was “deeply disappointed to learn of the recent act of vandalism targeting a park sign, which is an attack on a faith community.”

It said the matter was referred to the Peel Regional Police. Unfortunately, several similar instances of vandalism in the area still remain unsolved and no one has been arrested.

“At the City of Brampton, we stand united against such acts of intolerance and discrimination. We proudly uphold our values of diversity, inclusivity, and respect for all and these acts of hate will not be tolerated,” the tweet added.

Brampton’s Mayor Patrick Brown told the network Prime Asia TV he was “outraged” with this vandalism and the city had “zero tolerance” towards “intimidation of any faith community.”

Indo-Canadians expressed their anger over the vandalism. Brampton resident Vijay Jain described it as “purely an act of Hinduphobia.” Hiren Patel sought “immediate and decisive action” against radical elements.

Since July last year, there have been at least six incidents of desecration of Hindu temples in Canada, with the latest the placing of a poster targeting Indian diplomats in Canada outside the Bharat Mata Mandir in Brampton on July 7. Four of the previous incidents had featured spraypainted pro-Khalistan slogans. The latest episode comes just before the next phase of the so-called Khalistan Referendum, which is scheduled for this Sunday in Malton in the city of Mississauga, also in the GTA.

The Shri Bhagavad Gita Park came into existence recently, after the 3.7 acre Troyers Park was renamed in September last year. The city has plans for sculptures in the park including one featuring Lord Krishna and Arjuna in their chariot.

