Vegas Cybertruck explosion: Man shot himself in head before blast, officials say

The US army soldier inside the Tesla Cybertruck that burst into flames outside President-elect Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel shot himself in the head before the explosion, the Associated Press reported, citing officials. This image provided by Alcides Antunes shows a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel early Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.(AP)

The soldier, identified as Matthew Livelsberger (37) of Colorado, likely planned to cause more damage, but the steel-sided vehicle absorbed much of the force from the rudimentary explosive.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said that a handgun was found at the feet of the man in the driver's seat. He added that the gunshot appeared to be self-inflicted, according to AP.

Also Read | Truck attack, Tesla explosion, mass shooting: US starts 2025 on a grim note

A second firearm, a number of fireworks, a passport, a military ID, credit cards, an iPhone and a smartwatch were also found inside the Cybertruck, McMahill added.

What happened?

The Tesla Cybertruck driven by Livelsberger exploded outside the Las Vegas hotel owned by US President-elect Donald Trump, killing the Army soldier and injuring seven others on Thursday.

Inside the Cybertruck were fireworks, gas tanks, and camping fuel, which were connected to a detonation system controlled by the driver, according to CNN.

Also Read | Shocking links emerge between New Orleans truck attack and Vegas Tesla blast

The explosion came hours after a US Army veteran, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar rammed a pickup truck into people celebrating New Year on New Orleans' famed French Quarter, leaving 15 people dead. He was shot dead by the police.

Who was Matthew Livelsberger?

Livelsberger served in the Green Berets, highly trained special forces who work to counter terrorism abroad and train partners, the US Army said in a statement.

He had served in the Army since 2006, rising through the ranks with a long career of overseas assignments, deploying twice to Afghanistan and serving in Ukraine, Tajikistan, Georgia and Congo.

He was awarded two Bronze Stars, including one with a valor device for courage under fire, a combat infantry badge and an Army Commendation Medal with valor. Livelsberger was on approved leave when he died, according to the statement.

(Inputs from Associated Press)