Truck attack, Tesla explosion, mass shooting: US starts 2025 on a grim note

The new year began with a wave of violence in the United States, leaving at least 16 people dead and dozens injured in three separate incidents. The attacks, which occurred in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Queens, New York, have again brought to the forefront the country's ongoing struggle with mass violence. Police patrol the area near the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd during New Year's celebrations, in New Orleans, Louisiana.(REUTERS)

New Orleans truck ramming attack

In New Orleans, a chilling attack unfolded in the French Quarter around 3 am on January 1. A man drove a white Ford pickup truck, flying the black flag of the Islamic State (ISIS), deliberately plowing into a crowd of New Year's revelers. The attacker, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, killed at least 15 people and injured dozens more.

The attack, which occurred in the heart of New Orleans' famous French Quarter, was followed by the suspect opening fire on police officers. Two officers were wounded but are expected to recover. Jabbar, a US Army veteran, was killed in a subsequent shootout with law enforcement.

Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, 42, a Texas Army veteran and US citizen, was identified by the FBI as the driver. (Reuters)

FBI investigators are treating the incident as a potential terrorist attack, citing the ISIS flag and videos the suspect had shared online, indicating his inspiration from the extremist group. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of accomplices being involved. Jabbar, a former real estate agent from Houston, Texas, had served in Afghanistan during his military career and was honorably discharged.

The attack came just hours before the city was due to put on the Sugar Bowl, a major college football game. It was delayed until Thursday.

Las Vegas cybertruck explosion

On the same day, tragedy struck Las Vegas as a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump Hotel around midday on Wednesday, resulting in the death of the driver and injuries to seven others. The attacker has been identified as Matthew Livelsberger, another US Army veteran.

The explosion caused widespread panic and left many injured, though none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill stated that while the explosion appeared to be an isolated incident, the authorities were not dismissing the possibility of it being linked to terrorism.

Also read: Shocking links between New Orleans attack, LA Tesla truck blast suspects

US President Joe Biden said that "thus far, there's nothing" linking the New Orleans attack with the Las Vegas explosion, which police described as an "isolated" incident.

The vehicles in the two incidents were both rented through the popular car-sharing app Turo. The sheriff in Las Vegas said that was a "coincidence... that we have to continue to look in to."

Mass shooting in New York

Ten people were injured in a mass shooting outside the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica, Queens, late on Wednesday night. The shooting occurred just before 11.20 pm. None of the injured are in critical condition, and all are expected to survive. The Queens shooting is the latest in a grim pattern of mass shootings in the United States, with more than 488 recorded in 2024 alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The FBI has urged the public to remain vigilant as they continue to investigate whether these attacks are part of a coordinated effort or isolated acts of violence. The uncertainty, combined with the rising death toll, has left Americans on edge as they look ahead to the rest of 2025.