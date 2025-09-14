Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Venezuela accuses US of ‘hostile’ boarding of a tuna vessel amid tensions: ‘Humble fishermen’

Reuters |
Updated on: Sept 14, 2025 01:39 am IST

Tensions have been mounting between Washington and Caracas. Last week, a US military strike in the Caribbean killed 11 people and sank a boat from Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government announced on Saturday that a U.S. destroyer intercepted, boarded and occupied a Venezuelan tuna fishing vessel for eight hours in the waters of the South American country's Special Economic Zone on Friday.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil shows a picture of a boat bearing a US flag during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Caracas on September 13, 2025. Venezuela on Saturday hit out at the United States for allegedly seizing a fishing boat for eight hours in its exclusive economic zone.(AFP)
In a statement read by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, the government stated that the tuna vessel was boarded in an illegal and hostile manner, and that it was crewed by nine "humble" fishermen and was "harmless."

Tensions have been mounting between Washington and Caracas. Last week, a U.S. military strike in the Caribbean killed 11 people and sank a boat from Venezuela that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration claimed was transporting illegal narcotics.

The Trump administration has provided scant information about last week's attack, despite demands from U.S. Congress members that the government justify the action. The Venezuelan government has said none of the 11 people killed belonged to the gang Tren de Aragua, as the U.S. has alleged. U.S. officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the alleged incident on Friday.

The Venezuelan government identified the U.S. vessel as the USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), "equipped with powerful cruise missiles and manned by highly specialized marines."

It demanded that the U.S. immediately cease targeting vessels, which it said puts “the security and peace of the Caribbean at risk.”

