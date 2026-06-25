Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: 3 dead, rescue on, airport shut after two massive quakes; India offers support

Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening, causing significant damage across several states, collapsing buildings and forcing residents to flee into the streets in panic. The back-to-back tremors, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, were felt across a vast region, prompting an emergency response from authorities. ...Read More

In a brief address to the nation late Wednesday, acting President Delcy Rodríguez said the earthquakes had caused damage in multiple states, though officials were still assessing the extent of the destruction, reported the Associated Press.

She did not provide figures on the number of damaged homes and buildings or report any casualties or injuries. However, Rodríguez appealed to citizens to remain composed as rescue and assessment efforts continued.

“We urge our population to remain calm,” Rodríguez said. “We urge unity.”

Airport shut, classes suspended

Among the critical infrastructure affected was Venezuela’s main aviation hub, Simón Bolívar International Airport, which suffered significant damage and was forced to suspend operations, according to Rodríguez.

She also said classes would be cancelled for several days as officials assessed the impact of the disaster and worked to ensure public safety.

Buildings evacuated

The earthquakes were among the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century. Residents in Caracas rushed out of swaying buildings as the tremors struck, with many witnessing collapsed walls that exposed furniture and interiors to the street, reported AP.

Columns of dust rose over parts of the capital, including neighbourhoods where restaurants and businesses are usually crowded during the evening hours.

The shaking was felt far beyond Venezuela’s borders. Buildings were evacuated in parts of Brazil’s Amazon region, roughly 1,700 kilometres from Caracas, the report added.