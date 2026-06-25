Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: 3 dead, rescue on, airport shut after two massive quakes; India offers support
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: As authorities scrambled to respond to the disaster, Rodríguez directed healthcare professionals across the country to report to hospitals and assist in treating those injured by the quakes.
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening, causing significant damage across several states, collapsing buildings and forcing residents to flee into the streets in panic. The back-to-back tremors, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, were felt across a vast region, prompting an emergency response from authorities. ...Read More
In a brief address to the nation late Wednesday, acting President Delcy Rodríguez said the earthquakes had caused damage in multiple states, though officials were still assessing the extent of the destruction, reported the Associated Press.
She did not provide figures on the number of damaged homes and buildings or report any casualties or injuries. However, Rodríguez appealed to citizens to remain composed as rescue and assessment efforts continued.
“We urge our population to remain calm,” Rodríguez said. “We urge unity.”
Airport shut, classes suspended
Among the critical infrastructure affected was Venezuela’s main aviation hub, Simón Bolívar International Airport, which suffered significant damage and was forced to suspend operations, according to Rodríguez.
She also said classes would be cancelled for several days as officials assessed the impact of the disaster and worked to ensure public safety.
Buildings evacuated
The earthquakes were among the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century. Residents in Caracas rushed out of swaying buildings as the tremors struck, with many witnessing collapsed walls that exposed furniture and interiors to the street, reported AP.
Columns of dust rose over parts of the capital, including neighbourhoods where restaurants and businesses are usually crowded during the evening hours.
The shaking was felt far beyond Venezuela’s borders. Buildings were evacuated in parts of Brazil’s Amazon region, roughly 1,700 kilometres from Caracas, the report added.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 10:30:15 am
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Venezuelan acting President declares state of emergency
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez has declared a state of emergency after two powerful earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday, triggering widespread damage and rescue operations.
In a televised address, Rodríguez confirmed that the disaster had claimed lives, extending her condolences to families who had "sadly suffered the loss of a family member." She did not disclose the death toll, reported AP.
Emergency teams have been deployed across affected areas. Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the destruction caused by the back-to-back quakes.
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 10:23:38 am
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Why earthquakes are less common in Venezuela
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Although Venezuela lies near several fault lines, major earthquakes are relatively uncommon compared with other parts of Latin America.
The country sits between the South American and Caribbean tectonic plates, a geological setting that generally experiences less seismic activity than the Pacific coast.
Countries such as Mexico and Chile, by contrast, lie along the seismically active Ring of Fire – a tectonic belt responsible for about 90 per cent of the world’s earthquakes, according to the USGS.
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 10:21:49 am
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: People remain in street after strong twin quakes
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: People remain in the street after an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Venezuela on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported, triggering panic in Caracas, according to news agency AFP.
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 10:19:24 am
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Rescue operations in Caracas
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Rescue workers search for survivor at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 10:13:29 am
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: 3 dead after building collapse in Caracas, rescue operations completed
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Darwin González, mayor of Baruta Municipality in Caracas, said rescue teams have completed operations at collapsed structures in the Las Minas de Baruta area following the powerful earthquake.
In an update issued at 11:10 pm local time, González said personnel from Baruta Civil Protection and Baruta Police had concluded rescue efforts at the site.
According to the mayor, three people have died in the collapse, while all other residents trapped beneath the rubble were successfully rescued.
He added that injured victims are being treated at the Las Minas outpatient clinic, which is operating on backup power. The area, however, remains without electricity.
"I remain attentive to all your messages," González said.
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 10:09:23 am
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: PM Modi offers support after devastating quakes
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the devastation caused by the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela and said India stands ready to provide assistance.
"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela," Modi said in a post, extending condolences to the Venezuelan government and the families of those who lost loved ones.
"India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," he added, while also wishing a speedy recovery to those injured and expressing solidarity with all those affected by the disaster.
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 10:03:44 am
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Healthcare workers mobilised for rescue efforts
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: As authorities scrambled to respond to the disaster, acting President Delcy Rodríguez directed healthcare professionals across the country to report to hospitals and assist in treating those injured by the quakes.
The Ministry of Education also announced late Wednesday that some schools would be converted into temporary shelters and donation centres for affected residents.