Venezuela earthquake videos: Buildings collapse in Caracas, ground shakes at baseball game; watch

A second powerful earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.5, struck Venezuela on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey, as per KSN. This came just hours after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake had already shaken the country.

Two major quakes hit Venezuela within hours

An ambulance at the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake shook north-central Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 24, 2026, in this screengrab from video. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS (REUTERS)

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The second quake had a depth of 10 kilometers, and its epicenter was 16 kilometers (10 miles) southwest of the city of Moron, Venezuela.

Earlier, a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Venezuela on Wednesday evening, collapsing buildings in the capital, Caracas. The US Geological Survey said the first earthquake's epicenter was west of the community of Morn, located along the country's Caribbean coast, about 168 kilometers (104 miles) west of Caracas, with a depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles).

People evacuated swaying buildings in Caracas and stayed outside, many visibly shocked as they saw entire walls that had collapsed, making furniture visible from the street.

Here are videos of the earthquake:

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{{^usCountry}} Dust columns could also be seen in two neighborhoods of the capital, where restaurants and other businesses are usually busy. What officials are saying {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dust columns could also be seen in two neighborhoods of the capital, where restaurants and other businesses are usually busy. What officials are saying {{/usCountry}}

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Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the quake could be felt in several states, adding that the Altamira neighborhood in Caracas had “alarming situations” with collapsed homes and buildings, KSN reported. He urged people to remain outside as aftershocks could further damage some structures.

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According to the USGS, the earthquake in Venezuela was a “double event.” The 7.1 quake was pre-shock which was followed by the larger 7.5 quake.

Videos and reactions flood social media

Here are few more videos:

Here is the video of aftermath:

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Rescue operations are underway:

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Many videos are now resurfacing on social media, showing the extent of the damage in Caracas and other areas.

People on X have been reacting with concern and worry.

One user wrote, “Earthquakes are happening more and more and more shit is scary.”

Another posted, “Please oh god protect your people.”

A third user wrote, “Damn I hope everyones okay! 7.1 isnt a joke!” while another said, “i held my breath through the entire video. Prayers up!”

According to the National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning Center, the earthquake in Venezuela has triggered a tsunami threat for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. No tsunami threat has been issued for the US coast so far.