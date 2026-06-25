Venezuela rocked by monster earthquakes: 5 key updates as country declares emergency

Venezuela declared a state of emergency after two powerful earthquakes struck the country's Caribbean coast within seconds of each other on Wednesday evening, flattening buildings, damaging key infrastructure and triggering rescue operations across several states. The twin tremors, measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, were among the strongest to hit the South American nation in more than a century.

These are the strongest earthquakes to hit Venezuela in a century.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The earthquakes caused panic in the capital Caracas, where residents fled swaying buildings and spent hours outdoors fearing aftershocks. Simon Bolivar International Airport was shut after suffering severe structural damage, while schools were closed and emergency services were deployed across affected regions. The United States said it was in contact with Venezuelan authorities and was mobilising assistance as rescue efforts continued.

Two powerful earthquakes struck within 39 seconds

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck near the coastal town of Moron, around 168 kilometres west of Caracas, shortly after 6 pm local time.

Just 39 seconds later, a stronger 7.5-magnitude quake hit nearby. The quakes occurred at shallow depths of 22 km and 10 km, respectively, with the USGS describing the event as a rare seismic "doublet".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The agency warned the shallow earthquakes had the potential to cause significant casualties and damage because of the intense ground shaking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency warned the shallow earthquakes had the potential to cause significant casualties and damage because of the intense ground shaking. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Buildings collapsed, airport closed and state of emergency declared

Acting president Delcy Rodriguez declared a nationwide state of emergency after the earthquakes damaged homes, public infrastructure and Venezuela's main international gateway, Simón Bolívar International Airport.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The airport was closed after sustaining severe structural damage, while classes were suspended in several affected areas. Rodríguez urged healthcare workers to report to hospitals immediately and appealed to the public to remain calm as emergency agencies assessed the destruction.

Rescue operations continue, aftershocks hamper efforts

Interior minister Diosdado Cabello said rescue teams had been deployed across the worst-hit states, including La Guaira, Miranda, Carabobo and Trujillo.

In Falcon state, Governor Victor Clark said at least 32 people had been hospitalised while around 15 remained trapped beneath collapsed structures several hours after the earthquakes.

Municipal police officers stand next to the remains of a collapsed structure following an earthquake in Caracas.

Authorities also reported more than 20 aftershocks, prompting officials to urge residents to stay away from damaged buildings because of the risk of further collapses.

Panic spreads across region

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The tremors were felt well beyond Venezuela, including in Colombia and Brazil's Amazon region, where buildings were evacuated.

In Caracas, thousands of residents rushed onto the streets as power outages and disruptions to cellphone networks complicated rescue efforts and family reunifications. Brief tsunami alerts were issued for parts of the Caribbean, including the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, but were later lifted after authorities determined there was no significant threat.

International support pours in

Messages of solidarity arrived from across the world as authorities continued to assess the full impact of the disaster. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado urged Venezuelans to remain united, while El Salvador President Nayib Bukele expressed support for those affected.

The US State Department said it was in contact with Venezuelan authorities and mobilising assistance following the earthquakes. Officials had not yet released a nationwide death toll, saying rescue operations and damage assessments were still underway.