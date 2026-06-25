Venezuela rocked by monster earthquakes: 5 key updates as country declares emergency

Venezuela declared a state of emergency after two powerful earthquakes struck the country's Caribbean coast within seconds of each other on Wednesday evening, flattening buildings, damaging key infrastructure and triggering rescue operations across several states. The twin tremors, measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, were among the strongest to hit the South American nation in more than a century. These are the strongest earthquakes to hit Venezuela in a century. (AP)

The earthquakes caused panic in the capital Caracas, where residents fled swaying buildings and spent hours outdoors fearing aftershocks. Simon Bolivar International Airport was shut after suffering severe structural damage, while schools were closed and emergency services were deployed across affected regions. The United States said it was in contact with Venezuelan authorities and was mobilising assistance as rescue efforts continued.

Two powerful earthquakes struck within 39 seconds According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck near the coastal town of Moron, around 168 kilometres west of Caracas, shortly after 6 pm local time.

Just 39 seconds later, a stronger 7.5-magnitude quake hit nearby. The quakes occurred at shallow depths of 22 km and 10 km, respectively, with the USGS describing the event as a rare seismic "doublet".

The agency warned the shallow earthquakes had the potential to cause significant casualties and damage because of the intense ground shaking.