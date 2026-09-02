'Very confident they are alive': Official on workers trapped in Nepal's Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant

Devastating flash floods wreaked havoc through Nepal last week, claiming over 1,100 lives so far and leaving a trail of destruction. Amid the chaos in the nation, a Nepal electricity authority official reportedly expressed confidence on Wednesday, saying that the workers trapped in an underground chamber at the Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant may be found alive.

Nepali soldiers conducting an operation inside a tunnel to rescue workers after flash floods at the Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project site in Rasuwa district. (AFP PHOTO / Nepal's Prime Minister Secretariat)

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'Must be alive...' - What Nepal official said about trapped workers

According to Amhsu Kiran Shahi, a board member of the Nepal Electricity Authority, 46 people are trapped in the tunnel. The official expressed confidence that they must be alive.

Deep Dive What conditions are believed to be inside the chambers where workers are trapped at the Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant? Officials believe that the trapped workers have access to food and water in the dry space within the chamber, fostering optimism for their survival. Why is the rescue operation at Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant considered challenging? The rescue operation faces difficulties due to blocked tunnels filled with debris, steep terrain, and damaged transport routes, which hinder access to the sites. How are authorities working to rescue the trapped workers at the Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant? Rescue teams are using various technologies and collaborating with international experts to break into the tunnels and access the trapped individuals.

"In Rasuwagadhi, we think 46 people are trapped in a room-like structure in the tunnel," Shahi told Reuters.

The official noted that the trapped individuals have food and water.

"We are very confident that they must be alive after one week because ... they have food and water over there in the building," the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the situation, Shahi emphasised, "This is the only project where it's possible to walk through the tunnel. The army tried doing that three days ago, but they didn't find the room." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the situation, Shahi emphasised, "This is the only project where it's possible to walk through the tunnel. The army tried doing that three days ago, but they didn't find the room." {{/usCountry}}

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“We are going in again,” he added.

Highlighting that the space is dry, the official added, "We are expecting (survivors) in there because we are told there is a dry space inside. We are trying to break into the tunnel now."

"We are using every technology available in Nepal right now, and we are taking help from the Indians, Chinese, Koreans. We have experts from Australia too."

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Rescue personnel search for victims inside the Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project tunnel.

Rasuwagadhi Hydroelectric Project

Rasuwagadhi Hydroelectric Project is a 111-megawatt facility in Rasuwa district.

An estimated 46 workers remain trapped inside an underground chamber.

Raja Ram Basnet, Nepal's army spokesman, noted that rescue teams are searching for survivors believed to be trapped inside tunnels at other locations, where powerhouses have spaces for people to stay.

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Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 1,127

The disaster was triggered on August 26 by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border.

The death toll from the devastating flood in Nepal’s Bhotekoshi River has risen to 1,127, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing Nepal Police on Wednesday.

According to the police, search operations continue for 4,858 missing people. Authorities have rescued 6,541 people across the affected regions.

(with inputs from Reuters)