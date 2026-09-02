'Very little of Iran will be left': Trump's big warning as US launches strikes near Strait of Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump has warned Iran that “very little will be left of the nation," if it chooses to retaliate to the fresh US strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the fresh US attack, Iran launched counterstrikes at the US military base in Jordan, prompting Trump to issue another stark warning. (AP Photo)

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Following the fresh US attack, Iran launched counterstrikes at the US military base in Jordan, prompting Trump to issue another stark warning.

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“If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US president also claimed that Washington was in “almost total control” of the key maritime route, while adding that the Iranian economy was “collapsing” due to America's sanctions and “economic D-day” approach to the war.

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US strikes Iran, Tehran hits back

The latest escalation between the US and Iran began on Sunday after Washington hit Iranian targets, marking the first known strikes in several weeks, after which Iranian forces targeted US troops in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates as projectiles struck two oil tankers in unclaimed attacks.

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However, the US launched more strikes on Tuesday, with Iranian state television reporting explosions in the country's south along the Strait of Hormuz, an island in the Gulf, and at an airport in the southern province of Kerman.

In response to this, Tehran said it launched ballistic missile attacks on two US bases in Jordan, according to state media. Meanwhile, the Jordanian army said it intercepted 10 ballistic missiles fired from Iran, but did not confirm any injuries or hits.

The IRGC also claimed its ground forces carried out combined missile and drone attacks on American bases in Erbil in northern Iraq, killing several US personnel.. However, neither Iraq nor the US confirmed the attack.