Victims, torture, serial killers: Disturbing Internet searches made by Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann revealed

Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann made chilling searches on the internet, it has been revealed. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told the news outlet PEOPLE that authorities are “in the process of gathering a massive amount of digital evidence and trace evidence. We’re undergoing that process so we just have to wait for that to play out. Then at the end, we’ll see what we get.” Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been making headlines ever since he was arrested (Suffolk County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. Rex is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

Rex has been accused of using four different burner phones to contact the women. “He would buy the burner phone, call them, and lure them out to Massapequa,” claimed Ray. “Then he would murder them, and then he would discontinue the use of the burner phone. He did that four times.”

Ray said that while Rex was “disciplined” in his use of the phones, cell sites “betrayed” his locations in Massapequa Park and Midtown Manhattan. Investigators found his burner phones, and found that he made fictitious email accounts. He was using fictitious identities.

Rex Heuermann made searches about raping and torturing women

“We saw all this, really sort of concerning searches that he was undergoing,” said Ray. “In a 14-month period, over 200 times, he’s searching for information about the Gilgo investigation. He’s trying to figure out what we’re up to.”

Authorities said his searches included, “why could law enforcement not trace the calls made by the long island serial killer” and “why hasn’t the long island serial killer been caught.” Hundreds of other searches were made about raping and torturing women, child porn and rape porn. The searches included “girl begging for rape porn” and “torture redhead porn.” There were also searches about his victims and their families.

“He was obsessively looking at the victims, but he’s also looking at the victim’s siblings,” Ray said. Rex was also seemingly interested in other serial killers, and searched online for “11 currently active serial killers,” and “8 Terrifying Active Serial Killers (We Can’t Find).”

Authorities also claimed that Rex may have kept trophies of his victims. “Whatever it is, whether it’s something that he kept intentionally or something that he didn’t