Video from Ukraine on 'how people greet Russian soldiers' amid war. Watch

With Russia refusing to budge despite global pressure, Ukraine's foreign ministry has tweeted a video of how people in the country are ‘greeting' the troops sent by Moscow. “Russia promised its soldiers they would be greeted in Ukraine with flowers. Russia has been lying for years about how the Ukraine authorities are keeping Ukrainian people in 'captivity'. But the people of Ukraine are free and ready to stop Russian tanks with their bare hands (sic),” the Ukrainian foreign ministry wrote on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video - shared by Kyiv - is a collection of interactions between the locals and the Russian troops. Among the many visuals, it shows a Ukrainian man attempting to stop a Russian tank with bare hands. He uses his body weight to stop the tank from moving forward. In a desperate bid, he kneels down in the front to stop it from moving forward.

A Ukrainian woman has also won many hearts for her bravery after the footage of her offering sunflower seeds to a Russian soldier went viral on social media. She is seen offering seeds to an armed Russian soldier so that sunflower (Ukraine’s national flower) would bloom once the Russian troops ‘die and perish’ in the soil. “You’re occupants, you’re fascists! What are you doing on our land with all these guns? Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers (Ukrainian national flower) will grow when you all lie down here.,” the woman can be seen telling the Russian soldiers in the clip.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stories of Ukrainian citizens doing their part to resist the Russian invasion are being widely shared on social media. The video also shows Ukranians greeting the Russian soldiers with “Glory to Ukraine” slogans.

Russia's offensive on Ukraine entered Day 6 with the second largest city of Kharviv witnessing bombardment even as the Kremlin faces increasing isolation on the world stage. A Ukrainian delegation held talks with Russian officials at the border with Belarus, though they ended with no agreements except to keep talking. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Putin, urging him to halt the offensive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the Russian ruble plummeting, leading ordinary Russians to line up at banks and ATMs. And Russian teams were suspended from all international soccer matches, including qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, pushing the country toward sports pariah status.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON