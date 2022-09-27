Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Video: Rare protest in China city locked down over 10 Covid cases

Video: Rare protest in China city locked down over 10 Covid cases

world news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 02:04 PM IST

Covid In China: Shenzhen city which has a population of more than 18 million people ordered its residents in three districts to stay home.

Covid In China: A sign outside a compound warns of a high risk area in Futian district, following Covid outbreak in Shenzhen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

People in south China's tech hub of Shenzhen protested against a snap lockdown in the city after 10 infections were reported, social media footage on Tuesday showed.

Shenzhen city which has a population of more than 18 million people ordered its residents in three districts to stay home after detection of a handful of cases as China continues to adhere to its strict zero-Covid policy.

Read more: Joke twitter thread on China coup against Xi Jinping is now viral

Videos circulating on social media showed people protesting as police in medical gear stop them.

Watch video here:

At least 14 high-risk areas across three districts -- Futian, Luohu and Longgang -- were under lockdown as residents were forced to stay in their homes. Another 15 neighbourhoods have been marked as medium risk, AFP reported.

Read more: Is Xi Jinping missing? Rumours of military coup in China explained

China has adhered to its zero-Covid strategy owing to which its borders have been virtually closed since the start of the pandemic. Swift lockdowns, long quarantines and mass testing are parts of China's Covid management.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
china coronavirus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP