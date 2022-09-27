Video: Rare protest in China city locked down over 10 Covid cases
Covid In China: Shenzhen city which has a population of more than 18 million people ordered its residents in three districts to stay home.
People in south China's tech hub of Shenzhen protested against a snap lockdown in the city after 10 infections were reported, social media footage on Tuesday showed.
Shenzhen city which has a population of more than 18 million people ordered its residents in three districts to stay home after detection of a handful of cases as China continues to adhere to its strict zero-Covid policy.
Videos circulating on social media showed people protesting as police in medical gear stop them.
Watch video here:
At least 14 high-risk areas across three districts -- Futian, Luohu and Longgang -- were under lockdown as residents were forced to stay in their homes. Another 15 neighbourhoods have been marked as medium risk, AFP reported.
China has adhered to its zero-Covid strategy owing to which its borders have been virtually closed since the start of the pandemic. Swift lockdowns, long quarantines and mass testing are parts of China's Covid management.