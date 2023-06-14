Video shows massive 10 feet long American crocodile being removed from Florida homeowner's pool

A massive American crocodile was removed by wildlife officials from the backyard pool of a home in the Florida Keys late last week. Officials confirmed that they got a call from a homeowner in Plantation Key, who claimed the giant reptile was there in their below-ground pool. A massive American crocodile was removed by wildlife officials from the backyard pool of a home in the Florida Keys (Pesky Critters/Facebook)

A video of the capture shows a group of "trappers" from Pesky Critters Animal Control capturing the crocodile with what looks like a spool of rope. The reptile is seen tugging and rolling, trying to free itself. The task was challenging but the officials managed to do it successfully. They said the animal was 10 feet long.

Pesky Critters shared the video of the capture on its Facebook page. “CRIKEY! That's a CROCODILE! At 2am Sunday, June 11, 2023 wildlife officials received a call from a homeowner in Plantation Key at Mile Marker 90 about a MASSIVE 10ft american crocodile in their pool. Pesky Critters Wildlife Control trappers were dispatched to fulfill their role as FWC Crocodile Agents. Expert wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick quickly secured the crocodile, even after it's massive splashes created a slick and dangerous footing situation on the pool deck,” the page captioned the video post.

“He and assistant trapper Jeff Peterla heaved it onto the deck where a Monroe county officer ( MCSO - Florida Keys ) then assisted them with moving it to a safe location for release. Footage shows Todd Hardwick removing it's restraints once relocated and gently but safely encouraging it back into it's habitat. Crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida, and endangered everywhere else in the United States,” it added.

American crocodiles are one of the two species of the reptile found in the US. They are found only in South Florida.

“Although the worldwide population of American crocodile is federally listed as endangered, the status of the Florida population has been changed to threatened because of a recent sustained increase in numbers, particularly nesting females. The nesting population continues to slowly increase, both in abundance and nesting range since effective protection of animals and nesting habitat was established. Protection of the remaining crocodile habitat in Florida and the restoration of the Everglades ecosystems will help ensure the survival of this species in the wild,”the National Park Service says.