Videos: When Jair Bolsonaro protesters attacked Brazil's government buildings

Breaking through security barriers in the capital of Brazil, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro broke invaded Congress, the supreme court and the presidential palace as seen in videos widely shared on social media. The attack took place when Brazil's current president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wasn’t in the palace, AFP reported adding that the police used pepper spray to control the protesters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an event similar to the January 6, 2021, invasion of the US Capitol, crowds were seen entering the Brazilian congress and other branches of government.

Jair Bolsonaro's supporters have long disputed the result of the October election in which leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro. Even the former president has repeatedly questioned, without evidence, the credibility of the country's voting system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes as Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida in late December while Lula was in Sao Paulo for the weekend and on a trip to the interior of the state, Reuters reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail