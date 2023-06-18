Video: UK man with neurological disorder scales Wales's tallest mountain to spread awareness about the disease

A UK man suffering from progressive degenerative form of a neurological disorder called Ataxia climbed Wales's tallest mountain Mount Snowdon. Ben Spencer's condition has started to affect his speech, balance, coordination, and swallowing.

During the hike, Spencer received support as many clicked selfie with him and supported him by giving donations on his JustGiving page.(PA news agency)

He climbed and descended Mount Snowdon in around 16-and-a-half hours on Wednesday using a combination of a wheelchair, rollator, and specially adapted walking sticks, describing the experience as “emotional,” reported PA news agency.

“I ended up having to crawl up the last lot of steps just to get to the top”, the 49-year-old who lives in England's Buckhurst Hill.

“There was an Ordnance Survey marker at the top, so I sort of pulled myself up that and clung onto it for dear life.

“I felt really excited and I was really elated to get to the top – there were about 20 or 30 people that were waiting for me at the top and I didn’t know these people, but they all started clapping and cheering, so I got a bit emotional.”

“I’m so insanely grateful for how the support is spreading awareness for Ataxia and it will enable Ataxia UK to continue supporting people like me and help more people understand the disease.”

