Viral audio suggests Imran Khan, facing ouster as PM, wanted to reach out to Asif Zardari for 'reconciliation'
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted last month, wanted to reach out to former President Asif Ali Zardari for ‘reconciliation’ in the days leading up to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's no-trust vote, according to a leaked audio recording of a purported telephonic conversation between Zardari and businessman Malik Riaz Hussain.
“Today, he sent too many messages,” a voice, believed to be that of Hussain, a real estate tycoon, is heard, as the speaker talks about Khan. In response, the second person, allegedly Zardari, says, “It's too late now.”
“It's okay, I just wanted to bring this into your notice,” the first person further says.
Reacting to the audio, which went viral on social media, PTI leader Shehbaz Gill described it as ‘fake' and Zardari as ‘anti-Imran Khan’ politician, adding that the conversation had ‘nothing to do with reality.’
On the other hand, the former President's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said the audio seemed ‘genuine.’
On April 10, after several days of high drama, the cricketer-turned politician was ousted by the join opposition through a no-trust vote. He was succeeded as premier by PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, who leads an alliance government of more than a dozen parties, including the PPP.
PPP chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari, the son of Asif Ali Zardari and slain former PM Benazir Bhutto, is the foreign minister in Sharif's cabinet.
Imran Khan, meanwhile, has repeatedly accused the United States of being behind the 'conspiracy' that led to his ouster, a charge Washington has always denied.
(With PTI inputs)
