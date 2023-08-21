Vivek Ramaswamy: All about the Indian American Republican in race for President

Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy, an Indian-origin American entrepreneur is running for the 2024 presidential election. The Cincinnati-born 38-year-old was born on August 9, 1985, to Hindu Tamil Brahmin immigrant parents.

His family immigrated from Palakkad, Kerala where they had an ancestral home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His family immigrated from Palakkad, Kerala where they had an ancestral home. Growing up, Vivek attended a Catholic school affiliated with the Jesuit order.

Apart from being a devoted Hindu, Vivek is a vegetarian, believes in one god and is absolutely fluent in his mother language Tamil. He is married to Apoorva Ramaswamy, a physician he met during his law years at Yale. He shares two sons with his wife.

Careerwise, Vivek co-founded Campus Venture Network, a social networking website for university students who aspired to launch businesses in 2007, along with working at the hedge fund QVT Financial till 2014.

In 2014, he founded a biotechnology firm Roivant Sciences, that purchased medicinal patents and brought medicines into the market. He stepped down as the CEO of the company in 2021 but still remains the sixth-largest shareholder in it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While he announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections on Tucker Carlson Tonight on February 21, 2023, Vivek's political career has been building up for years. He supported Donald Trump in the 2020 election and has made significant political contributions to both Republicans and Democrats.

During his political campaign for the presidential post, Vivek has made heads turn with his unique ideology and eloquence.

While LGBTQ+ and gender in essence have been emphatic points of discussion in the US for the last few years, Vivek is of the view that there are only two genders and is vocally against the ‘tyranny of the minority’ as in forcing children to acknowledge the gender variations that exist for adults.

As a part of his campaign, he also proposed to raise the voting age from 18 to 25. In July this year, he detailed his plans of abolishing the FBI, Department of Education and Nuclear Regulatory Commission all of which he believes have been corrupted and can not be reformed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, he also plans to achieve peace in Ukraine and stop the China-Russia military alliance, just like President Nixon did in 1972.