Vivek Ramaswamy calls for the end of birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants’ children, X users divided

The second Republican debate of the 2024 election cycle kicked off at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California. As many as seven candidates participated, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the second Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, U.S. September 27, 2023 (REUTERS/Mike Blake)(REUTERS)

As the politicians debated to establish their points on various topics,Vivek notably called for the end of birthright citizenship for children who were born in the US, with parents who entered the country illegally. “I favour ending birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal immigrants in this country,” he said.

“Now, the left will howl about the Constitution and the 14th Amendment. The difference between me and them is I've actually read the 14th Amendment,” Vivek added. “What it says is that all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the laws and jurisdiction thereof are citizens. So nobody believes that the kid of a Mexican diplomat in this country enjoys birthright citizenship.”

What are X users saying?

A video of Vivek making the remarks, shared on X by Collin Rug, received mixed reactions from users. “Vivek, it's crucial to remember that every child deserves a fair shot at a future. Let's work towards comprehensive immigration reform that balances compassion and the rule of law,” one user commented. “He just saying to feel good but once he goes in office. Not going to happen,” another user said. “This is a terrible view point,” one user said.

Most X users, however, supported Vivek’s idea, with one of them saying, “This would de-incentivize people from entering illegally and take the legal route, as many other immigrants do. Not a bad idea.” “He might get my vote for that one reason alone,” one user said, while another wrote, “Makes sense. He clearly mentions kids of ‘illegal’ immigrants not immigrants who came here legally and then had kids thereafter. As an immigrant myself I think this does solve a huge blank check incentive which would cost us billions in healthcare and other services. Bold statement but a needed step.” “Not a fan of the guy, but I like that,” one user wrote.

