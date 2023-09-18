Vivek Ramaswamy derides US' ‘wokeness’: ‘Wrote a book about this but…’

US presidential hopeful Republican Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy said that one of the things that he needs to do as US President is to enforce the civil rights law as they exist on the books. Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's fall banquet.(AP)

In his address at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Town Hall, Vivek Ramaswamy said, "There are two sides to the job. One is there are policies the US president should stand for and where I begin is not what I need to ask Congress to do, most of those promises are never fulfilled, repeal and replace Obama Care you might remember that it didn't happen it's not anyone's fault just Congress is designed to act slowly if at all. One of the things I need to do is as US president enforce the civil rights laws as they exist on the books."

“Modern wokeness” has become a religion in the US which indicates that you can't speak certain words or wear certain clothes, he said adding that will instruct the US Department of Justice to enforce all civil rights laws "even-handedly rather than in a one-sided way."

"I wrote a book about this I think that modern wokeness reflects a sort of religion in this country, actually certain words you can't say clothes you can't wear, apologies you must recite, excommunication procedures that must be initiated. Well one of the things is the Supreme Court's been clear that even secular humanism meets the test for what counts as a religion, if that does wokeism does too turns out to be a religion ... you can't force an employee to bow down to your religion," he said.

"Well if wokeness meets the Supreme Court's test for what counts as a religion then that's what we're seeing across this country is actually a civil rights violation where ordinary Americans should not be forced to choose between speaking their minds freely and putting food on the dinner table, between the American dream and the First Amendment. We're the nation on Earth where you get to enjoy both of those things at the same time that's what it means to be an American and that in many ways is a violation under current law already so I'll instruct the Department of Justice to enforce all civil rights laws even-handedly rather than in a one-sided way," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail