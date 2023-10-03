Vivek Ramaswamy wants to hire nanny for his two sons. Salary is 80 lakh: Report

US presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is reportedly looking for a nanny to take care of his kids. The Indian-origin Republican is married to Apoorva T Ramaswamy. The couple have two sons. As per the job listing on a recruitment staffing website, Vivek Ramaswamy is offering a salary of $100,000 or more (80 lakh).

"Curiosity, adventure, and constant motion define the family's lifestyle. This is an exceptional opportunity to join a high-profile family, contributing to the growth and development of their children while participating in unique family adventures,” the job advertisement on EstateJobs.com read.

The job will require a candidate to work 84 to 96 hours a week, followed by a week off. The right candidate will need to coordinate with "a dedicated team including a Chef, Nannies, a Housekeeper, and Private Security" to provide “a seamless daily routine for the children” and will also be responsible to "curate" the boys' “play areas, toys, and clothing to foster a stimulating and organised environment,” as per the advertisement.

The client's name is not listed in the advertisement but reports claimed that multiple details point strongly to Vivek Ramaswamy's family. Earlier, Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for his campaign, said that the family is not okay with the idea of live-in nannies.

Vivek Ramaswamy is a frontrunner along with former US president Donald Trump to face Joe Biden in 2024 polls. Last month, the Indian-American entrepreneur reiterated a 2015 proposal by Donald Trump of ending the birthright citizenship in the US.

Children of undocumented immigrants born in the United States should not be granted citizenship because their parents “broke of law” to be in the country, he said.

“As the father of two sons, it is hard for me to look them in the eye and say, ‘You have to follow the law,’ when our own government fails to follow its own laws," he added/

Terming the H-1B Visa as “indentured servitude”, he called it to replace the "lottery system" for an “actual meritocratic admission”, adding, “The lottery system needs to be replaced by actual meritocratic admission. It’s a form of indentured servitude that only accrues to the benefit of the company that sponsored an H-1B immigrant. I’ll gut it."

