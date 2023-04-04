Home / World News / Vladimir Putin ally accuses West on Ukraine: ‘Blood on Joe Biden’s hands'

Vladimir Putin ally accuses West on Ukraine: ‘Blood on Joe Biden’s hands'

Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Apr 04, 2023 11:56 AM IST

Russia's parliament speaker, a Putin ally, accused Western leaders of backing Ukraine's "terrorist state" and blamed Kyiv for the killing of a war blogger.

Russia's parliament speaker said on Tuesday that Western leaders have blood on their hands for supporting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and that support has led to the creation of a "terrorist state" in Europe's centre.

The support of West for the Kyiv authorities has led to the creation of a terrorist state in the centre of Europe," Volodin said(Twitter)
The support of West for the Kyiv authorities has led to the creation of a terrorist state in the centre of Europe," Volodin said(Twitter)

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said that the killing of prominent war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St Petersburg over the weekend was a "terrorist act" committed by Kyiv.

"The support of Washington and Brussels for the Kyiv authorities has led to the creation of a terrorist state in the centre of Europe," Volodin said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The blood of the dead and wounded is on the hands of (U.S. President Joe) Biden, (President Emmanuel) Macron, (German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz and other heads of state who support the Zelenskiy regime.”

