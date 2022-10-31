Vladimir Putin congratulates Brazil's Lula on election win
Published on Oct 31, 2022 01:12 PM IST
Brazil Election: Vladimir Putin said he hoped for strengthened Brazil-Russia ties, and that the election result showed Lula's "high political authority".
Reuters |
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Brazilian President-elect Lula on winning a third term as president, unseating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.
In a statement on the Kremlin website, Putin said he hoped for strengthened Brazil-Russia ties, and that the election result showed Lula's "high political authority".
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics