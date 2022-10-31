Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vladimir Putin congratulates Brazil's Lula on election win

world news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 01:12 PM IST

Brazil Election: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Brazilian President-elect Lula on winning a third term as president, unseating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

In a statement on the Kremlin website, Putin said he hoped for strengthened Brazil-Russia ties, and that the election result showed Lula's "high political authority".

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Topics
vladimir putin
