Vladimir Putin congratulates Brazil's Lula on election win

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Brazilian President-elect Lula on winning a third term as president, unseating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

In a statement on the Kremlin website, Putin said he hoped for strengthened Brazil-Russia ties, and that the election result showed Lula's "high political authority".

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

