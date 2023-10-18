Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Vladimir Putin says strike on Gaza hospital 'terrible', calls for negotiations

Reuters |
Oct 18, 2023 03:46 PM IST

"As for the strike on the hospital, the tragedy that happened there is a terrible event," Vladimir Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians was a terrible catastrophe that showed the conflict should be ended.

Russian president Vladimir Putin looks on.(AP)

"As for the strike on the hospital, the tragedy that happened there is a terrible event," Putin said after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. "Hundreds of dead and hundreds of wounded are of course a catastrophe."

“I really hope this will be a signal that we need to end this conflict as soon as possible. In any case, we need to focus on the possibility of starting some contacts and negotiations.”

Topics
gaza palestinians strike conflict hospital vladimir putin
