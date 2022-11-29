Vladimir Putin seeks to use 'winter as weapon of war', says NATO chief
Published on Nov 29, 2022 04:33 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: "We have to be prepared for more refugees crossing into the rest of Europe," NATO chief said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin wants "to use winter as a weapon of war" in his campaign in Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday in Bucharest ahead of a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers.
"We have to be prepared for more refugees crossing into the rest of Europe," as a result of Russia's "deliberate attack on critical services, heating, light, water, gas" in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.
