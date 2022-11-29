Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Vladimir Putin seeks to use 'winter as weapon of war', says NATO chief

Vladimir Putin seeks to use 'winter as weapon of war', says NATO chief

world news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 04:33 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "We have to be prepared for more refugees crossing into the rest of Europe," NATO chief said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)
AFP |

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants "to use winter as a weapon of war" in his campaign in Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday in Bucharest ahead of a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers.

Read more: Is China censoring FIFA World Cup amid Covid protests?

"We have to be prepared for more refugees crossing into the rest of Europe," as a result of Russia's "deliberate attack on critical services, heating, light, water, gas" in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP