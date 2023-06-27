Vladimir Putin still powerful, Kremlin asserts, dismissing ‘hysteria by pseudo-specialists’

Russian president Vladimir Putin's position is unshaken, The Kremlin asserted following Saturday's mutiny by Wagner mercenary fighters. There is a lot of unnecessary hysteria on the topic from “pseudo-specialists”, the Kremlin said informing that the Russian leader will address members of the military units, the National Guard, security forces and others who helped to uphold order during the rebellion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would hold individual meetings with some military officers and would speak with the heads of Russian media.

The Kremlin also said that it had no information on the whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner group's leader. Under the terms of a deal that ended the mutiny, Prigozhin was to be allowed to move to Belarus and his fighters were given the chance to join Russia's regular armed forces or move to Belarus.

Kremlin spokesman said that the deal ending the mutiny was being implemented as “Vladimir Putin always kept his word”. The Kremlin had pledged not to prosecute Prigozhin and his fighters even though Putin had branded them as traitors.

This comes as Russian authorities said that they have closed a criminal investigation into the rebellion saying that no charges will be made against Yevgeny Prigozhin or any of the other participants of the rebellion.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said that those involved in the mutiny “ceased activities directed at committing the crime” so the case would not be pursued. The charge of mounting an armed mutiny carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

